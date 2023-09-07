VisualOn To Feature New Universal Content-Adaptive Encoding At IBC2023

CUPERTINO, Calif.—VisualOn will feature its newly launched Optimizer, a Universal Content-Adaptive Encoding (CAE) solution that enables service providers to reduce streaming costs and improve viewing experiences without modifying their infrastructures during IBC2023, Sept. 15-18, at Amsterdam RAI.

The CAE solution, which integrates seamlessly with existing encoding and delivery systems, uses a real-time, continuous approach to analyze live and VOD content and determine the best transcoder settings for maintaining a high video quality while lowering bitrates, the company said.

"As bandwidth usage and costs skyrocket, service providers need a solution to boost their video profitability," said company president and CEO Yang Cai. "Our Optimizer is a game changer for the video encoding landscape. By combining exceptional efficiency enhanced by AI technology, seamless integration with deployed encoders, uncompromising performance and world-class customer support, the Optimizer enables service providers to realize the highest value for video streaming."

With Optimizer, service providers can cut bitrates by an average of 40% and by as much as 70%. At the same bitrate, it can improve video quality because more bits are available, the company said.

VisualOn will also participate in a conference session on live streaming at IBC2023. Christophe Coquerel, director of application engineering, will join industry experts on "The Technical Challenges of Live Streaming" panel , Sept. 15 at 3:30 p.m., on the IBC Content Everywhere stage.

The company also will host the “Bandwidth Booser Bash” happy hour at its IBC2023 stand on Sept. 17 at 4:30 p.m.

See VisualOn at IBC Stand 5.B83.