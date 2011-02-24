Vislink to show LINK MPEG-4 wireless camera transmitter

Among a number of products Vislink will show at the 2011 NAB Show is its new LINK XP1310 H.264-compliant HD wireless camera transmitter. When combined with the new Lynx diversity receiver, it offers a cost-effective, Web browser-controlled, rapidly deployable wireless camera solution for both traditional and new media broadcasters.

The new transmitter is field-upgradeable with HD-SDI, ASI, IP and composite video inputs, as well as dual-input SD encoding, and can transmit up to 200mW.

The company will also feature its Advent NewsLite portable, IP-enabled SatCom terminal designed for use with current and new lightweight antenna systems. This modular solution combines the performance of high-bandwidth broadcast contribution feeds with the flexibility of BGAN-type newsgathering and creates new remote connectivity applications.

NewsLite's ergonomic design is IATA weight-compliant for airport baggage handling, and its modular electronics support a broad range of satellite antennas. The system on display at NAB will introduce a cost-effective two-box (under 50lbs) solution when combined with the 1m Advent Mantis antenna.

See Vislink at the NAB Show in Booth C6019.