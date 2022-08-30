Vislink To Highlight Newly Introduced 5G 4Live At IBC 2022

Mount Olive, N.J.—Vislink has introduced its Vislink 5G 4Live, a complete end-to-end production solution for premium-quality, uncontended 5G private network use and will highlight the new system during IBC 2022 (opens in new tab), Sept. 9-12, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre, the company said today.

Vislink, which recently participated in 5G trials at the Commonwealth Games and Premiership Rugby, will also showcase its wide range of all-IP, AI-powered and 5G live production solutions.

The new 5G 4Live solution was engineered for use during major events where production companies traditionally have deployed COFDM systems. With full support for live production, the new wireless camera solution offers complete freedom of movement onsite via the bi-directional all-IP 5G gateway at the event, it said.

The Vislink 5G 4Live combines a 5G network solution that integrates roaming 5G camera transmitters with a hybrid portable/private 5G network infrastructure. The system provides a complete 5G private network deployment that is tailored to deliver high uplink bandwidth, low latency and uncontended network connectivity at the edge, the company said.

The new solution incorporates technologies from Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint, including:

The Vislink HCAM Module 5, a 5G edge device offering a way for Vislink HCAM OFDM systems to migrate to 5G technology.

The LinkMatrix system and device management control application, a drag-and-drop application, offering full management from remote locations.

Mobile Viewpoint UltraLink-Air 5G encoders.

The Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint 5G systems can operate at the same time over the same 5G network, it said.

“Vislink 5G 4Live is the first event production solution capable of seamlessly bridging broadcasters’ remote production infrastructure between the cloud and the edge. It leverages the extensive 5G development history featured in our Mobile Viewpoint line,” said Vislink CEO Mickey Miller.

“5G 4Live brings fully bi-directional IP connectivity all the way to the edge – right up to the roaming cameras, which enhances communication with camera operators while simplifying camera control systems. This game-changing solution opens the door to realizing substantial cost efficiencies in the remote production of live events and allows for unprecedented creativity and flexibility in event coverage.”

See Vislink at IBC 2022 Stand 1.A63.