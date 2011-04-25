Vislink promotes mobile satellite terminal

UK-based Vislink News and Entertainment showed Advent NewsLite, its portable, IP-enabled SatCom terminal, at the 2011 NAB Show. Designed for use with current and new lightweight antenna systems, this product combines the performance of high-bandwidth broadcast contribution feeds with the flexibility of broadband global area network (BGAN) newsgathering. It also enables new remote-connectivity applications.

Advent NewsLite is IATA weight-compliant for airport baggage handling, and its modular electronics support a broad range of satellite antennas. The system on display at the NAB Show introduced a cost-effective, two-box, sub-23kg solution when combined with the 1m Advent Mantis antenna.

NewsLite is packaged and configured specifically for SNG and other rapid-deployment applications, providing a single-box solution for remote contribution. It contains all the electronics and amplifiers required for a typical SNG deployment, exploiting traditional satellite technology, WiFi and 3G/4G networks.