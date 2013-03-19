VisLink International launches Mantis MSAT for HD SNG

VisLink International has announced the immediate availability of the broadcast specification Vislink Mantis MSAT, a small, lightweight satellite data terminal for high-performance HD satellite news gathering.

The Mantis MSAT is a one-man portable satellite terminal that is capable of delivering high-definition video broadcast signals from anywhere in the world. Operational on both Ka and Ku bands, the Mantis MSAT can be unpacked and working within five minutes, providing up to HD video capable 8Mb/s of upstream data throughput subject to satellite performance.

The Mantis MSAT is a rugged terminal that is suitable for extreme environmental conditions. Deployed from a single lightweight backpack, the MSAT offers full support for two-way video, voice and data communications and can be carried and deployed by just one person for satellite news gathering in challenging environments.