Vishal Kagdada Joins Shotoku U.K. as Technical Sales Manager

SUNBURY-ON-THAMES, U.K.—Shotoku Broadcast Systems has appointed Vishal Kagdada technical sales manager, expanding the Shotoku U.K. sales team. He will be involved with all sales aspects of the company’s range of broadcast robotics products, working with Sales Manager Clive Mumby.

Mumby said in a press statement, “I’m delighted to welcome Vishal to the team. We immediately recognized the important combination of demonstrable sales success and a strong understanding of precision-engineered systems that Vishal has. We know this will help our continued business achievements, as well as assisting our current and future customers around the world.”

Kagdada joins Shotoku U.K., from his prior position at a precision engineering company in India where he was responsible for sales of advanced manufacturing process machines to clients around the world. He previously held a sales role at broadcast news automation company AP selling ENPS newsroom systems.

“I’m excited to join Shotoku, a recognized world leader in broadcast robotics and welcome the opportunity to work with great people and state-of-the-art technology in the dynamic broadcast market," said Kagdada. He will be based at Shotoku’s global robotics HQ in Sunbury.