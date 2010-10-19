Vinten unveils Vector 430 pan-and-tilt head

Vinten has introduced its new Vector 430 pan-and-tilt head, which is designed for the growing number of applications that use both the compact box lens and large EFP barrel lenses.

This lightweight pan-and-tilt head incorporates Vinten's Perfect Balance technology into a compact package while maintaining a large capacity range of 22lbs to 94.8lbs. This means the Vector 430 provides a single choice for camera operators in the studio or in the field, a situation that previously may have required two heads.

Simple to rig and convenient to transport, the compact design of the Vector 430 maintains the performance and functionality of Vinten's Vector heads, including infinitely adjustable Perfect Balance and smooth TF drag technology.