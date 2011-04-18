Vinten unveils new camera head at NAB Show

Vinten, the UK-based camera equipment maker, launched a new pan-and-tilt camera head at this year’s NAB Show suitable for either professional studio or outside broadcast use. Called the Vector 75, the head is based on the Vector 70, but with an improved carrying capacity and stronger, more durable components. The Vector 75 head incorporates the same drag control for smooth operation at any level of camera movement with a finely adjustable lubricated friction system.

The Vector 75 head also includes Vinten’s Perfect Balance system, which is suitable for camera, lens and teleprompter combinations of up to 165lb on the Vector 75. Another feature of the Vector 75 is the illuminated leveling bubble, a simple tool that provides quick, convenient setup in low-light situations. The pan-and-tilt head also includes a T-bar slide plate positioner, which is a retractable adjuster for controlled fore and aft camera adjustment.