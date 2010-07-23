Vinten to unveil Vision Blue support for small camcorders

Vinten is launching its new Vision Blue line, a new precision head for small camcorders, at IBC2010 (stand 11.F60) in September.

Vision Blue is designed to bring uncompromised professional performance to the lightest of camcorders and DSLRs equipped for video. It incorporates infinitely adjustable Perfect Balance and LF drag technology — functionality available previously only with the Vision 3AS and above.

Vinten said until now there has been a gap in the market for a no compromise, broadcast-quality tripod system that can genuinely balance the smaller camcorders that are so common today.

The Perfect Balance system offers infinite adjustment, providing precisely the right amount of torque necessary to counterbalance the camera throughout the head’s range. Compensating the effect of gravity, the system makes the camera appear weightless in the hands of the camera operator.

LF drag is an adjustable friction system combined with a lubricant fluid, allowing for fine adjustment of drag levels as well as whip pan at any level of drag.