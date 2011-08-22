Vinten to Highlight Vector, Vision blue at IBC 2011

AMSTERDAM--Vinten, a Vitec Group brand for camera support equipment will showcase its Vision blue and Vector product line at IBC 2011 in Amsterdam, Sept. 9-13.

Cameraman Tom Guilmette, with the Vinten Vector 75 at Fenway Park in Boston.

Vision blue, which debuted at IBC last year, will be back. Vision Blue incorporates features and performance familiar in the Vinten Vision head lineup of support products, with infinitely adjustable, “Perfect Balance” and LF drag technology—functionality previously only available with the Vision 3AS and above.

Typical of the users finding success with the Vision blue is David Jaquin, who films mountain bike events for Dirt magazine. “I wanted to try something completely new that could cope with being tested to its limits and perform faultlessly,” he said. “I was using the Vision blue on very steep slopes so the legs were fully extended and it was still very impressive. It worked exceptionally with movement as the fluid motion of the head made it very easy to control.”

As well as the Vision blue, the whole Vector family will be demonstrated. From the recently launched Vector 430 with its incredible payload range, right up to the heavyweight Vector 950, the Vector range of pan and tilt heads includes solutions for all professional studio, OB and EFP requirements.

The latest addition to the Vinten Vector family, the recently launched Vector 75, will be among the featured range at IBC. The intelligent design of the Vector 75 is based on the popular Vector 70, but with improved capacity, stronger, more durable components and more practical features drawn from the class leading Vector 750. The pantographic balance system, unique to the Vector range, is suitable for camera, lens and teleprompter combinations of up to 165 pounds (75 kg) and, combined with the LF drag system, it provides the ultimate in smooth, precise quality of movement.

Another recent addition to the family is the Vinten Vector 430, a pan and tilt head designed with adaptability in mind and capable of balancing loads from 22 to 94.8 pounds (10k to 43kg) a lightweight EFP camera configuration right up to a studio system with LCD prompter or compact box lens. Available in both flat and 150mm spherical base, the head will be shown alongside the Vector 430i which incorporates Vinten’s precision encoder system to stream pan and tilt data to any virtual graphics system for perfect realtime synchronisation.

“Professional camera operators worldwide recognize the name Vinten, and know that it stands for Perfect Balance, predictable and adjustable drag and absolutely trustworthy reliability,” said Peter Harman, Vinten product manager. “We take the opportunity of the global event that is IBC to show our customers the breadth of our range and how we can meet their precise requirements with a solid, dependable product with a long life. We also enjoy the chance to talk to users and gather their feedback: we can always make our great products even better in response to user experiences.”

The range of Vinten pedestals, tripods and heads, including encoded systems for live virtual reality and graphics in place, can be seen as part of the Vitec Group display, in stand 9.850 at IBC 2011.

