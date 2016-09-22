Vin Scully’s Final L.A. Broadcast to Air on MLB Network

LOS ANGELES—The baseball season is in its final stretch, and while there is much excitement for this year’s postseason, the end of the regular season will also mean the end to the legendary career of broadcaster Vin Scully. The voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the past 67 years announced that the 2016 season would be his last, and this weekend will mark the final time he will call a game from Dodgers Stadium.

Vin Scully (Photo credit: officialvinscully.com)

Scully, 88, has had a national presence throughout his career and because of this multiple reports indicate that the MLB Network plans to share his final game from Chavez Ravine with the entire country. MLB Network will simulcast the Dodgers/Colorado Rockies game on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. This simulcast will not be available in Los Angeles or Colorado per blackout restrictions, but the game will be available through its normal broadcast means.

Scully’s final broadcast will be as the Dodgers wrap up their season against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco on Oct. 2. Though the Dodgers are expected to make the playoffs, Scully will not be participating in postseason coverage.