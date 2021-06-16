Vimond Takes Cloud-Native Editing Tool To TVU Networks Ecosystem
By Phil Kurz
The cloud-native NLE will allow editing to begin before ENG crews return to the station
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—TVU Networks today announced it has partnered with video management and distribution software provider Vimond Media Solutions, bringing the Vimond IO cloud-native non-linear video editing tool to the TVU ecosystem where it can access live video.
With real-time access to live video, Vimond IO editors can begin editing before ENG crews return from the field to offload their footage to a server. The integration gives editors the same immediacy they enjoy with other TVU applications, the company said.
For example, using the TVU MediaMind platform, live video sources can be enriched with a variety of metadata automatically, such as the names of people identified by facial recognition AI algorithms or the types of objects in a frame.
If Vimond IO editors are producing a package on forest fires, they can create an alert that finds live footage of a forest fire from authorized sources. Using TVU MediaMind’s AI-driven metadata, Vimond IO editors can find other archived forest fire footage or expand their searches to include other parameters, TVU Networks said.
Vimond IO is a browser-based video editing and publishing tool that runs in the cloud. News and sports organizations can ingest video from live streams and file-based footage directly to Vimond IO, then publish to multiple social media and content management systems using a fast rendering engine, thereby reducing time to air, it said.
This content also can be sent to TVU Producer to be included in a mutli-camera live production, the company said.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.