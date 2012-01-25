VidTrans 2012 offers broadcast engineers insight into OTT video transport

Will the orbits of IP media transport and the television broadcast industry ever come into alignment and harmony?

Absolutely says Wes Simpson, who is one of the organizers of VidTrans 2012 “Content in Motion” Conference and Exposition. According to Simpson, since the mid-90s the conference has served as an important venue for a variety of media professionals, including those from the traditional video arena, to become familiar with IP transport of media.

This year’s conference will be no different, with some 20 technical papers being presented — one of which will be on what broadcast engineers need to know about OTT video delivery. The event, which will be held Feb. 28 through March 1 at the New Orleans Marriott, will provide a low-key environment to learn more about IP transport of media from a variety of industry experts.

In this podcast interview, Simpson discusses what’s planned for the conference.