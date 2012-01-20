VidTrans 2012 conference to explore future of media transport

Organizers of the VidTrans 2012 Content in Motion Conference and Exposition have announced their preliminary program lineup.

The event, Feb. 28-March 1, will be held at the New Orleans Marriott. This year's conference will feature 20 technical papers and a panel discussion that will explore the future of professional media transport.

Highlighted paper topics include the new national network being constructed for CBC/Radio-Canada, a presentation from Microsoft about DASH streaming, a presentation about IEEE 802 AVB Audio Video Bridging for intrastudio transport, an analysis of multigenerational encoding with H.264 and JPEG 2000, and a tutorial about over-the-top video for broadcast engineers.

The conference also showcases some of the latest applications, technologies and products in its exhibit hall. Exhibits will be open Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 28 to 29.