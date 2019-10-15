VidOvation to Serve as V-Nova’s U.S. Rep

LONDON—VidOvation and V-Nova are teaming up on a new strategic partnership that will see VidOvation represent V-Nova’s line of PPro-powered P.Link products for the contribution and remote production market in the U.S.

VidOvation is already the master distributor for Aviwest in the U.S., which boosts the previously announced strategic partnership between Aviwest and V-Nova for development and commercialization of innovations for newsgathering, the official press release says.

“V-Nova’s P.Link, powered by PPro, has demonstrated its ability to provide the best video quality per bit of any contribution intra encoder on the market,” said Jim Jachetta, executive vice president of engineering and CTO at VidOvation. “This allows our customers to lower costs by up to 70%, increase video quality or increase the number of services in the same network link. Using next-generation solutions like P.Link will help us to help our clients deliver low latency, high quality streams from anywhere in the field.”

V-Nova will have a place at the VidOvation booth, N265, during the NAB Show New York conference, which runs from Oct. 16-17.