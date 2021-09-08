VidOvation to Represent Simplylive

Simplylive's ViBox for remote production is now available through VidOvation

LAKE FOREST, Calif.—VidOvation has announced that the company has reached an agreement to represent Simplylive, a provider of remote live production workflow solutions, instant replay, and official/coaching review replay.

The addition of Simplylive to its portfolio will expand VidOvation's turnkey solutions for cloud-based, remote integration production (REMI), particularly for live sports broadcasts.

The integration of VidOvation's bonded cellular and wireless system with Simplylive's modern, forward-thinking ViBox remote production architecture enables fully remote productions, increasing productivity and affordability by allowing operators to produce multiple shows or games without being on-site, the companies said. This provides for better health and safety and reduces travel, shipping, and venue costs while maintaining the highest-quality production.

"Simplylive's remote production expertise solves the challenge of effective, affordable cloud-based production for live events," said Jim Jachetta, executive vice president and chief technology officer, VidOvation. "All of us — broadcasters, sports leagues, producers — rose to the challenge during the pandemic and were able to develop and deliver workable remote production solutions almost overnight. Now it's a matter of refining and perfecting those solutions. Simplylive helps us take it to the next level with scalable REMI technology that allows the production infrastructure to be onsite, remote, or in the cloud, giving production teams the ultimate flexibility to work from anywhere."

Simplylive's ViBox All-In-One is a flexible total production tool for multicamera programs of all sizes, the companies said. The smart, touch-screen user interface is simple to learn and operate, allowing a single operator to run a complete production on one touch screen. With ViBox, the servers are located with the cameras at the venue, while operators run the touch-screen controls from any remote location, delivering huge savings in production costs.

The ViBox is available in a number of configuration sizes, from the ViBox Micro A-I-O for single camera productions with integrated graphics and audio, to the ViBox 16 A-I-O with a 12-input switcher that integrates SloMo, graphics, and audio.

"VidOvation has been instrumental in creating the REMI-style at-home live production model," said Simplylive vice president of sales and operations Gregory Macchia. "With its experience in developing and deploying innovative live production solutions, VidOvation will provide our shared customers with valuable guidance and support in implementing more efficient, cost-saving, safe, and robust solutions for live production."

More information about VidOvation is online at www.vidovation.com/at-home-remi-live-video-production/ .