VidOvation Launches New Technology-as-a-Service Offering

ANAHEIM, Calif.—VidOvation has launched a new Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) offering that will allow qualified customers access to any product line VidOvation carries — including top sellers like Haivision/AVIWEST, VISLINK, CyanView, MultiDyne, and IP television distribution and signage systems — through monthly payments over a 36-month or 60-month subscription term.

The TaaS offering includes everything customers can see in a traditional solution, including installation, hardware, software, full-term maintenance, and obsolescence protection, without upfront costs, VidOvation said.

"At VidOvation, we want to be your long-term trusted advisor — and TaaS helps us do just that," said Jim Jachetta, executive vice president and chief technology officer, VidOvation. "Customers who use the new TaaS offering no longer need to worry about getting locked into the wrong technology or being forced to divert a large portion of their budgets away from other necessary business expenses. With TaaS, we will guide you at every step, from finding the technology that best fits your needs to performing all maintenance to advising you several years down the line — when your needs change and there are new technologies better-suited to your operation."

VidOvation stressed that there are key differences between TaaS and a traditional lease. First, nearly all lease options are designed to or end up in ownership. With TaaS, there is no option for ownership, which customers may find it far more compelling because they will be able to avoid spending a large portion of their net revenue on nonrecoverable costs like labor, installation, and training.

The second difference is that TaaS financially protects customers from technology obsolescence and includes secured maintenance pricing for the term, which typically doesn't exist in a traditional lease. VidOvation's new TaaS offering includes both, the company said.

With maintenance, service, and an extended warranty included as part of the subscription, VidOvation will treat each component like a rental and is therefore required to repair or replace. VidOvation will offer proactive checkups and concierge services supported by traditional service-level provisions. VidOvation's ongoing service agreements are now part of the monthly subscription, even for most failure situations. This removes the burden of additional service expenses for customers throughout the subscription term. This new TaaS program will even absorb the deductible on the insurance should the equipment be harmed by a natural disaster, the company said.