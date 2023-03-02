Vidgo Adds 10K+ New Films TV Shows from Cinedigm
SALT LAKE CITY—Cinedigm Corp. has announced a new integration with Vidgo that will add more than 10,000 new films and television series to Vidgo's expansive library of on-demand content.
Vidgo's extensive programming lineup includes more than 150 television networks featuring live sports, news and entertainment, along with an expansive library of on-demand content – which now includes over 40,000 shows, movies and documentaries – all accessible through the Vidgo streaming app, the service reported.
"Our focus is to deliver an unbeatable value to our customers, while providing the content that excites audiences the most – whether it's a major sporting event or the next Blockbuster hit," said Derek Mattson, CEO of Vidgo. "Cinedigm is an ideal partner to help us achieve this goal. With more than 10,000 new titles, Vidgo can now offer even more of the programming our audiences love and crave, for the best value in the streaming industry. With more than 10,000 new titles, Vidgo can continue to deliver even more of the content our audiences love at the best value in the streaming industry."
The new programming from Cinedigm span across a plethora of popular genres, including animation, westerns, and documentaries, and are sourced from Cinedigm's vast library of premium content.
Vidgo comes in four "flavors," all of which offer Vidgo's entire on-demand library of 40,000 titles and more.
- Vidgo Mas ($39.95 per month) features 42 live and on-demand Spanish-language channels, including content from Univision and UniMás local broadcast stations and Fox Deportes, Discovery Familias and many all-around entertainment options.
- Vidgo Plus ($64.95 per month) features over 110 channels and more college sports than any other streaming service.
- Vidgo Premium ($79.95 per month) offers unlimited access to more than 150 television networks.
- Vidgo Ultimate ($99.95 per month) provides the industry's best bilingual streaming package with 195 live-streaming, on-demand and DVR viewing of English, Spanish and bilingual channels. This includes 35 sports networks, the championship games for NFL, MLB and international soccer, games from 20 college sports conferences, and access to 90 Univision and UniMás local channels based on the viewer's location.
