Vidgo Adds 10K+ New Films TV Shows from Cinedigm

SALT LAKE CITY—Cinedigm Corp. has announced a new integration with Vidgo that will add more than 10,000 new films and television series to Vidgo's expansive library of on-demand content.

Vidgo's extensive programming lineup includes more than 150 television networks featuring live sports, news and entertainment, along with an expansive library of on-demand content – which now includes over 40,000 shows, movies and documentaries – all accessible through the Vidgo streaming app, the service reported.

"Our focus is to deliver an unbeatable value to our customers, while providing the content that excites audiences the most – whether it's a major sporting event or the next Blockbuster hit," said Derek Mattson, CEO of Vidgo. "Cinedigm is an ideal partner to help us achieve this goal. With more than 10,000 new titles, Vidgo can now offer even more of the programming our audiences love and crave, for the best value in the streaming industry."

The new programming from Cinedigm span across a plethora of popular genres, including animation, westerns, and documentaries, and are sourced from Cinedigm's vast library of premium content.

Vidgo comes in four "flavors," all of which offer Vidgo's entire on-demand library of 40,000 titles and more.