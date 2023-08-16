Videosys to Highlight Wireless Workflows and Camera Control Tech at IBC2023

WEST SUSSEX, U.K.—Videosys Broadcast has announced that it will be showcasing a variety of innovations in wireless and camera control technology at IBC2023 with a range of products that are designed to streamline broadcast workflows and reduce rig times.

The manufacturer and supplier of quality camera control systems, RF links and camera backs to outside broadcast providers said that the innovative solutions on display at its IBC booth (stand 11.B47) are designed to help transform the industry's operation with pioneering wireless workflow chains, revolutionary camera control solutions, and small camera advancements.

At IBC 2023, Videosys also said it will unveil new RCP panels that are specifically intended to control Media Edge Slomo cameras. Designed to set new standards in camera control, these panels integrate seamlessly into existing OB infrastructures and are fully compatible with various protocols for enhanced and multi camera manufacturers.

Videosys will also be showing is flagship Epsilon 4K Camera Control solution, an easy to operate, all-in-one solution that boasts a seamless wireless workflow chain. This agnostic solution simplifies Radio Camera installation by allowing multiple camera set-ups to be matched quickly and effectively, with minimum input from operators and vision mixers. Together with the AEON web interface, it offers an unparalleled user experience and enables efficient wireless camera control and RF over fiber capabilities.

In addition to new products, the company will be showing the Videosys classic modular system that offers a comprehensive and integrated solution for video transmission, camera control and RF over fiber. This powerful solution allows media professionals to effortlessly transmit high-quality video signals while simultaneously controlling cameras remotely, making it ideal for live events, sports coverage, and various other broadcasting applications.

To meet future requirements for wireless camera control, Videosys said it has been working on additional groundbreaking developments that will be unveiled at IBC. These include Sony FX9 Ethernet control and RXSME profile upload that enable efficient camera management, and integration of RXSME Ethernet with Panasonic/GV and TSL Tally 3.0. In addition, the AEON web interface and Black Magic control additions ensure a comprehensive range of options for camera control, while transmitter control via an IDU base unit streamlines operations and enhances efficiency, particularly at live events.

“Our Camera Control Upgrade Kit, which is also being shown for the first time at IBC 2023, is another exciting addition to our range because it allows broadcaster to unlock future possibilities and take full control of their camera operation,” says Colin Tomlin, Managing Director of VideoSys Broadcast. “By offering Ethernet control capabilities for new and old camera manufacturers, the upgrade kit brings new dimensions to motion control, providing limitless possibilities for creative shots.”

Videosys Broadcast will complete its IBC line up with a control system for small cameras that incorporates paint control, pan, and tilt functionalities. This innovation enables broadcasters to have greater control over their camera shots while maintaining a compact and mobile setup.

For a full demonstration of the latest innovations from Videosys Broadcast please visit IBC stand 11.B47 or www.videosys.tv