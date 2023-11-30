Video Industry Partners Update DASH Content Conformance Validation

WASHINGTON—The Joint Content Conformance Partners (JCCP), a jointly funded group supported by ATSC together with DASH-IF, the DVB Project, the Consumer Technology Association Web Application Video Ecosystem (WAVE) Project and the HbbTV Association, has released an improved, widely available tool that validates conformance of DASH content to relevant media specifications, the Advanced Television Systems Committee said today.

The specification, developed collaboratively by the five industry bodies, ensures DASH content conformance, which is important for interoperability.

The DASH-IF Conformance Tool, available as either an online service or open-source software , was launched more than a decade ago and has been continuously updated and extended to test against relevant specifications from other bodies, ATSC said.

A joint project undertaken over the past two years has improved the tool, making it more reliable and accessible. Along with DASH content conformance, the new tool has options to check for CMAF and WAVE requirements, and for HLS (HTTP Live Streaming) requirements as well, according to the ATSC.

The five partners supporting development of the enhanced specifications are encouraging the industry to use the tool and are seeking feedback that can lead to further improvements, it said.

“ATSC was proud to be working in conjunction with these other organizations, as we see this as an important resource and look forward to continuing our collaboration for the betterment of the industry,” said ATSC president Madeleine Noland,