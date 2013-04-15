Video Clarity unveils RTM 3G, Auto RTM at NAB Show

Video Clarity introduced the RTM 3G real-time monitor/recorder and the Auto RTM automated quality test system at the 2013 NAB Show.

RTM 3G provides the ability to analyze 1080p50/59.94/60 progressive-scan video signals. With this enhanced capability, the new RTM 3G system can provide long-term quality monitoring of live and pre-recorded 3Gb/s content to detect subtle long-term errors.

Major broadcasters, system integrators and equipment manufacturers can use the RTM system on active facilities carrying live traffic, allowing testing to be performed continuously.

Auto RTM allows users to create sophisticated test scripts to monitor a sequence of files and streams automatically without user intervention. This capability is particularly useful for testing multiple versions of video streams that are created for HTTP streaming applications, such as Apple HLS and Microsoft Smooth Streaming. Auto RTM also can be used to assess file-based assets, such as VOD content libraries.