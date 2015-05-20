Video Clarity Redesigns RTM Manager Application

CAMPBELL, CALIF. – Video Clarity’s RTM Manager has learned some new tricks as the company has announced a redesign of the central management appliance for RTM real-time audio and video monitoring technologies. New features include a redesigned interface, more scheduling functions and an independent RTM Manager Server.

With the addition of the RTM Manager Server, Video Clarity made the RTM Manager faster and more scalable by taking it off FTP. Each RTM server has an installation package embedded so that an RTM unit will share information with an RTM Manager automatically. The option to delete old logs and stop recording are also now available.

As for the new interface, it now offers a dashboard view of Web server status. The RTM Manager also now provides run-time scheduling, storage of error sequences with logs and playback of recorded errors. Additional features include the ability to select more than one RTM unit to receive a command at a time; the system can preview, reboot, graph and clear; the RTM manager can now recognize new or changed IP addresses automatically; the ability to set up RTM system on Web browsers; and contains 1.3 TB of storage.

Video Clarity is a provider of audio and video quality assessment and analysis systems based in Campbell, Calif.