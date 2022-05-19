Viamedia Launches Parity ADS Platform

NEW YORK—The cross-media local advertising company Viamedia has launched its new Parity ADS Platform.

Parity ADS is designed to be a transitional platform for buyers and sellers migrating to a full dynamic advertising market. It allows MVPDs to maximize live streams for IP-delivered distribution by simultaneously inserting regionally targeted ads on linear streams to match the local ads running on traditional cable TV systems, the company reported.

"Our new Parity ADS Platform is one of the industry's first transitional approaches and introduces the immediate next step to achieving fully dynamic advertising," said David Solomon, president and CEO at Viamedia. "This presents an enormous opportunity for our MVPD partners around the country to essentially turn their linear inventory into connected TV (CTV) inventory, all while better serving their local communities, businesses and advertisers."

Solomon added that “the industry is beginning to catch on to the benefits of a parity approach. As subscribers are transitioned to streaming, there's often not enough impressions to sell independently. By replicating the same ad on two platforms, MVPDs are able to optimize linear and CTV feeds for advertisers, maximizing inventory and ad sales during the migration. This system is specifically developed to drive greater demand and value for existing advertising inventory.”

Viamedia’s Parity ADS Platform enables MVPDs to regionalize streaming distribution by inserting regionally targeted ads on linear streams which mirror the ads running on traditional SD and HD channels. The platform provides a CTV capability for MVPDs that have already deployed a dynamic platform or are migrating into a dynamic advertising model by serving identical ads across multiple platforms.

This enables ad sales for an entire subscriber base while protecting existing revenue streams.

The platform is also designed to help accelerate time-to-market and to reduce technological risks associated with transitioning linear into digital streams.

The new Parity ADS Platform complements Viamedia’s expanding portfolio of advanced advertising solutions, which includes QTT, the company’s patented, cloud-based solution that bridges digital demand and linear TV advertising inventory. The first-of-its-kind solution can request and receive ads from programmatic digital ad exchanges to enable programmatic ad insertion in real time or near real time pending Publisher’s preference on linear cable, National Network or Broadcast television utilizing existing TV infrastructure, the company said.