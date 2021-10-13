Viacom Partners With RECUR For Spring ’22 Launch Of NFT Market

NEW YORK—Viacom is getting into the non-fungible token (NFT) market with today’s announcement of a strategic partnership with RECUR.

"Fueled by beloved characters and iconic properties with multi-generational appeal, we are thrilled to accelerate our consumer products presence even further into the growing metaverse," said ViacomCBS Consumer Products President Pam Kaufman.

RECUR will create a space where fans can load up on their favorite collectables and digital products as NFTs. They will be able to buy and trade them as digital products across ViacomCBS’ consumer brands, such as BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime Networks.

"In teaming up with RECUR to create an NFT platform dedicated to ViacomCBS IP, voracious collectors and first-time NFT buyers alike will find unique opportunities to own a piece of their favorite franchises," Kaufman added.

With a spring 2022 launch target, the space will promote peer-to-peer engagement and ways for users to unlock new experiences, Viacom said.

RECUR’s chain-agnostic approach provides fans access to their favorite shows and franchises, according to RECUR.

Most U.S. digital payments with credit and debit cards will be accepted.