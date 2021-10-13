Viacom Partners With RECUR For Spring ’22 Launch Of NFT Market
By Phil Kurz
Viacom fans will be able to buy, collect and trade digital products as non-fungible tokens
NEW YORK—Viacom is getting into the non-fungible token (NFT) market with today’s announcement of a strategic partnership with RECUR.
"Fueled by beloved characters and iconic properties with multi-generational appeal, we are thrilled to accelerate our consumer products presence even further into the growing metaverse," said ViacomCBS Consumer Products President Pam Kaufman.
RECUR will create a space where fans can load up on their favorite collectables and digital products as NFTs. They will be able to buy and trade them as digital products across ViacomCBS’ consumer brands, such as BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime Networks.
"In teaming up with RECUR to create an NFT platform dedicated to ViacomCBS IP, voracious collectors and first-time NFT buyers alike will find unique opportunities to own a piece of their favorite franchises," Kaufman added.
With a spring 2022 launch target, the space will promote peer-to-peer engagement and ways for users to unlock new experiences, Viacom said.
RECUR’s chain-agnostic approach provides fans access to their favorite shows and franchises, according to RECUR.
Most U.S. digital payments with credit and debit cards will be accepted.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.