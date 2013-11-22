Viaccess-Orca Names New EVP of Sales

PARIS — Chem Assayag has joined Viaccess-Orca as its new executive vice president of sales. He takes up responsibility for global sales strategy and business development, driving business in new markets, managing the expansion of the sales force, and feeding into the product development process.



Assayag has strong experience in the world of digital television and content services. During his tenure at OpenTV, he managed operations in Europe and the Middle East, growing revenues to 60 million Euros in the company’s largest business region. He also led the worldwide sales, marketing and business development functions for the MediaHighway product line at NDS (now part of Cisco Systems). In the late 2000s he was also a key figure in Europe’s developing mobile TV and mobile broadcast industry, leading Qualcomm’s MediaFLO division in the region.



He is also an entrepreneur who founded, managed and sold his own company and has also driven a number of business startups.



Assayag will be based in Paris and will report to CEO François Moreau de Saint Martin.