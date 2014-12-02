Vevo (Google, et al) Signs Deal to Access Kudelski Patent Portfolio

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND and NEW YORK—The Kudelski Group announced a multi-year patent license agreement with Vevo, LLC. This agreement provides Vevo with a license to the Kudelski Group’s patent portfolio, subject to certain limitations. Specific terms remain confidential.



“The Kudelski Group continues to invest heavily in developing technology and intellectual property that helps enable innovative companies like Vevo to deliver a robust video and entertainment platform to the market,” said Joe Chernesky, senior vice president of Intellectual Property and Innovation at the Kudelski Group.



The Kudelski Group has technology that executes rights management, content encryption and cyber security. It also has an intellectual property licensing program that provides access to many fundamental technologies. Vevo is the video hosting service owned by Universal Music, Google and Sony Entertainment and Abu Dhabi Media.