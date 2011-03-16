Veteran broadcast engineer joins weather info provider Baron Services

Ardell Hill, who led the broadcast services division of Media General until late last year, has joined weather information and services provider Baron Services as president of the company’s broadcast operations. Hill will be responsible for expanding Baron's broadcast business sector.

Drawing on his knowledge and understanding of broadcasters' needs, Hill will spearhead the company's product development and marketing strategy. A 35-year industry veteran, Hill began his career working for several southeastern TV stations where he was responsible for the implementation of newsgathering technology. He played a key role in the acquisition of TV stations within Media General's broadcast group and led its transition to DTV transmission implementing new technologies and processes.

In his most recent position, Hill took charge of a new initiative across the Media General broadcast group for consolidation, centralization and product focus for specific media support services.

Based in Huntsville, AL, Baron Services offers a suite of products, capabilities and technologies from Doppler radar manufacturing and installation to advanced forecast modeling for hydrology, air quality and meteorology.