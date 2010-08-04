Verizon’s Seidenberg to Keynote 2011 CES

ARLINGTON, VA.: The Consumer Electronics Association announced today that Verizon Chairman and CEO Ivan Seidenberg will deliver the opening keynote address at the 2011 International Consumer Electronics Show. The event is planned for Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas, Nev.



Seidenberg has led Verizon since its inception in 2000 following the merger of Bell Atlantic and GTE. Before his role at Verizon, Seidenberg was with NYNEX and Bell Atlantic. He worked his way up in the industry from starting out as a lineman.



Seidenberg will deliver his CES keynote address at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2011 in the Hilton Center, following a State of the CE Industry keynote address delivered by Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CEA. Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer will give a preshow keynote address at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, in the Las Vegas Hilton Center.

