Verizon Wireless, LG Mobile Phones partner on LG VL600

Verizon Wireless and LG Mobile Phones have partnered to create the LG VL600, a lightweight USB that provides access to Verizon Wireless’ newly launched 4G LTE network. The LG VL600 is available now in Verizon Wireless Communications stores and online. With the LG VL600, users can connect to the 4G LTE network at download speeds of 5Mb/s to 12Mb/s and upload speeds of 2Mb/s to 5Mb/s. Customers in 3G network areas can expect download speeds of 600Kb/s to 1.4Mb/s and upload speeds of 500Kb/s to 800Kb/s. The LG VL600 supports WindowsXP 32-bit, Vista 32/64-bit (SP2) and Windows 7 32/64-bit; it features a four-color LED service status indicator and weighs 1.76oz.