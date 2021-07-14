Verizon Media Launches Unified TV Report

NEW YORK—As audiences fragment across linear TV and streaming, Verizon Media is launching its Unified TV Report solution to help advertisers better understand the audiences they are reaching across multiple screens. T

The Unified TV Report solution is designed to give advertisers a more complete view of their linear TV investment in relation to their digital buys across Verizon Media DSP.

In the runup to the official launch, Verizon reported that over a dozen advertisers beta tested the Unified TV Report.

On average, CTV advertisers saw double-digit incremental reach vs. linear TV (last 30 days), the company said.

The Unified TV Report offers advertisers enhanced analytics capabilities to understand and optimize key outcomes in their cross-channel strategy, including the incremental reach achieved by their CTV and other digital media through Verizon Media as compared to their linear TV buy.

It also provides overall frequency across linear and digital, as well as GRP (gross rating point) and cost per household metrics, which allow more comparable metrics between TV and digital campaign measurement, the company explained.

In addition to granularity, the solution offers insights by combining Verizon Media ConnectID, a persistent identifier for the cookieless world, with data from TV partners VIZIO and Nielsen.

That means advertisers can now leverage the amplified impact of Verizon’s consent-based identity graph with Inscape, VIZIO’s leading automated content recognition (ACR) data set of 19M+ Smart TVs, and Nielsen’s demographic expertise grounded in its trusted TV panel, the company reported.

The Unified TV Report completes Verizon’s audience analytics suite of TV planning, activation, and reporting tools, including last year’s launch of the Cross Screen Planner, also in collaboration with Nielsen and now VIZIO.

The suite of tools gives advertisers a more holistic approach to planning, activating and optimizing their overall TV investment on Verizon’s platform, as well as the opportunity to understand how it compares against other advertising channels, Verizon said.