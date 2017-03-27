Verizon Launches UHD Trial With SES

LUXEMBOURG—Verizon is tipping its toe into the Ultra HD waters, announcing that it has partnered with SES S.A. for a trial of its UHD delivery solution. The trial will be available for Verizon Fios TV subscribers in the U.S. and look at how SES’s satellite-based platform handles UHD home delivery.

To facilitate the trial, Verizon will receive and test content from SES’s pre-packaged UHD platform, which currently features nine linear UHD channels and is delivered over dedicated satellite bandwidth.

SES introduced its UHD platform for cable systems in April 2015; its first trial began in June 2016. Other SES UHD trial participants include Frontier Communications, Marquette-Adams, Buckeye Broadband, Service Electric Cable TV, enTouch Systems, Cable America, Golden West Telecommunications, MTC Cable, Aueron, GVTC Communications, Highlands Cable Group, KPU Telecommunications, Service Electric, Shrewsbury Community Cable and Sjoberg’s Cable TV.

“With more than 4.5 million video subscribers, Verizon Fios represents an exciting addition to our overall effort aimed at making Ultra HD more affordable and faster to market for TV services providers across the region,” said Steve Corda, vice president of business development for SES in North America.