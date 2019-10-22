Verizon Customers to Get Free Year of Disney+

NEW YORK & BURBANK, Calif.—Certain Verizon customers will get to enjoy some of the magic of Disney for free after the company announced a partnership with the Mouse House that will provide its new Disney+ streaming service for free for a year.

All Verizon wireless unlimited customers, new Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet customers will get 12 months of Disney+, which is set to launch on Nov. 12.

“The launch of Disney+ kicks off a new era of streaming for The Walt Disney Company, bringing nearly a century’s worth of content from our iconic studios to consumers directly,” said Kevin Mayer, chairman, direct-to-consumer & international, at Disney. “We’re excited to share this moment with Verizon and bring Disney+ to the millions of customers across its award-winning wireless network.”

When the Disney+ platform launches, the eligible Verizon customers can activate their subscriptions and stream from mobile and connected TV devices, including gaming consoles, streaming media players and smart TVs. More information is available at verizon.com/disneyplus.

The Disney+ service will feature movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, “Star Wars” and National Geographic, including classics and original programming like “The Mandalorian” and “Lady and the Tramp.”