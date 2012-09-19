Verizon Chairman and CEO to Deliver Keynote at 2013 International CES

LAS VEGAS–The Consumer Electronics Association announced that Lowell C. McAdam, chairman and CEO of Verizon Communications, will deliver a keynote address at the 2013 International CES, which will occur Jan. 8-11, 2013.



McAdam's keynote address will take place at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8 in The Venetian's Palazzo Ballroom. His address will focus on the fact that mobile devices are driving the industry as consumers seek to stay connected.



Consumer Electronics Association research shows that smartphone sales will see continued growth and will remain the primary revenue driver for the industry. Shipment revenues for smartphones are expected to reach $33.7 billion in 2012, with more than 108 million units shipping to dealers.

"As a world leader in providing innovation in communications, mobility and entertainment, Verizon's success comes from the key role it plays in the lives of consumers," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Electronics Association.



McAdam succeeded Ivan Seidenberg as CEO Aug. 1, 2011 and as chairman Jan. 1, 2012, and he oversees the operations of Verizon Communications. Previously,



McAdam has held executive positions at Verizon Wireless since 2000. He was president and CEO of Verizon Wireless from 2007 until being named chief operating officer of Verizon, and before that served as Verizon Wireless' executive vice president and chief operating officer. McAdam also served as president and chief operating officer, with responsibility for Verizon Wireless and Verizon Telecom and Business, as well as Verizon Services Operations. He was also responsible for the technology management and chief information officer functions.



Before Verizon, McAdam was president and CEO of PrimeCo Personal Communications, owned by Bell Atlantic and Vodafone AirTouch. He also served as PrimeCo's chief operating officer.



The 2013 Consumer Electronics Show will feature 3,000 companies unveiling technology products and services across 15 major product categories, including audio, automotive electronics, connected home technologies, digital imaging/photography, electronic gaming and entertainment/content.



For more information on the 2013 International Consumer Electronics Show, visit CESweb.org.