Verizon Adds Disney Bundle to Network Plans

NEW YORK—Building off its previous agreement to offer a free year-long Disney+ subscription to new subscribers, Verizon has announced that it is expanding its deal with Disney and offering additional bundles into multiple plans.

Starting Aug. 20, as part of Verizon’s Mix & Match wireless plans, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ will be included in certain plans. Verizon is also including trial or full services from Apple Music and 5G Ultra Wideband in some plans.

There are five new plans from Verizon. The Start Unlimited plan offers 4G LTE data and six-month subscriptions for Disney+ and Apple Music. The Play More Unlimited plan adds 5G Ultra Wideband and permanent subscriptions for Dinsey+, Hulu and ESPN+. Additional plans feature some combination of these offerings, plus additional components like 50% off unlimited connected devices plans and 600GB of Verizon cloud storage.

(Image credit: Verizon)

“We led the industry by giving customers Disney+ on us,” said Frank Boulben, senior vice president, Marketing and Products, of Verizon Consumer Group. “Now we’re adding The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, for more entertainment choices that appeal to a variety of interests. We can’t wait to see what customers choose to suit their needs.”

For more information, visit verizon.com/plans beginning on Aug. 20.