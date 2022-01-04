Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Coming to 100M People in Jan. 2022

NEW YORK—Verizon has announced that more than 100 million people in 1,700-plus cities around the U.S. will have access in January 2022 to its 5G UItra Wideband service, which is up to 10 times faster than 4G LTE.

“This massive launch will put incredible speeds, reliability and security in the hands of our customers and amplifies our offering of reliable home and business broadband options to more places around the country, well ahead of the commitment we made last year,” said Hans Vestberg, chairman and CEO of Verizon. “As 5G Ultra Wideband becomes available to more and more people and businesses, it will allow our customers to do more amazing things.”

The move is important both for consumers and for news organizations using cellular systems in their news operations to send video as Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband offers download speeds up to one gigabit per second and the capacity to support data-heavy actions from multiple devices at one time.

The launches come in the wake of a dispute over the possible impact of 5G on aviation. This week Verizon and AT&T agreed to a two week delay in the rollout of 5G services to clear up any possible interference with aviation signals.