VER Adds Ikegami Cameras to Inventory

MAYWOOD, N.J. and LOS ANGELES—Video Equipment Rentals (VER), a leading rental provider to the broadcast and video production industries, has added four new Ikegami HDK-97ARRI cameras to its inventory.

“VER is excited to add the HDK-97ARRI to our Super35 sensor camera offerings,” says Wayne Miller, General Manger of VER. “With our extensive experience in both Cinema and Broadcast production, this camera system couldn't have found a better home. VER has provided up to 24 cameras at a time for live concerts and sporting events. From Santana to NASCAR, our clients are looking for more dramatic and superior image quality. Ikegami's HDK-97 delivers in both those categories. Plus it couldn't be easier to integrate into existing broadcast systems.”

The HDK-97ARRI is a broadcast-style production camera with digital cinema characteristics, making it possible to employ a large format sensor in multiple camera operation. Centered around ARRI’s Super 35mm CMOS sensor with its associated support circuitry, the system provides such cinematic qualities as shallow depth-of-focus, exceptional dynamic range, and progressive frame rates like 23.98p. Meanwhile, broadcast-grade distribution is enabled with the latest in Ikegami technology, via fiber transmission using up to 2 km SMPTE hybrid fiber/copper camera cable.