Velister selects Net Insight for all-IP digital terrestrial television network in Cyprus

Net Insight (www.netinsight.net) has delivered its Nimbra platform to Velister, the commercial DVB-T operator, for a new all-IP DTT network. The network covers the whole of Cyprus and has been live since July.

The DTT network carries three multiplexes and consists of end-to-end provisioning, full-path protection architecture with multiple levels of redundancy from the head-end site to the individual transmitter sites. The network provides both contribution and distribution services based on the Nimbra platform, including the network management system, Nimbra Vision.

The order was won in partnership with Net Insight's reseller partner in Cyprus, J&D Dynamic, in June. The Nimbra platform enables Velister to run both contribution and distribution services based on a single platform as well as supporting a seamless expansion of new services.

Velister is a new customer, and the deal makes the second DTT network Net Insight package selected for use in Cyprus. Net Insight delivers scalable transport solutions for broadcast and IP media, digital terrestrial TV, mobile TV and IPTV/CATV networks.