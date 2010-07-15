VCI Volunteers for Habitat for Humanity



Employees at VCI Solutions, a provider of software solutions for broadcast and cable, recently volunteered their time to the Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity.





Deanna Kennedy, Jim Albright, and Heather Smart from VCI Solutions volunteer to build a house for Habitat for Humanity On July 7, a team from the Springfield, Mass.-based company assembled to work on a house that the Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity was building in their community. In April, VCI also partnered with the NAB Show and Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas to build a home in the parking lot of the Las Vegas Convention Center, which was later moved to its permanent location. The VCI Solutions team worked alongside the future homeowners in Springfield, cutting and putting up siding for the three bedroom, one-and-a-half bath home, which will be completed by the end of the year.



Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization that has built homes for 37 families locally and 79 families internationally since it first opened in 1987. Through volunteer labor and donations of money and materials, Habitat builds and rehabilitates simple, decent homes with the help of the homeowner (partner) families.



“We know and understand the importance of forging partnerships in order to give back to the communities where we serve,” said Deborah MacGilvary, vice president of Human Resources, VCI Solutions. “Working with Habitat for Humanity has proven to be a valuable asset, whereby we motivate and inspire our team, while donating time to a worthy cause.”



Jennifer Schimmel, Executive Director, Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity, said she was thrilled to welcome VCI Solutions back for another day of hard work and fun. “Partnerships with businesses like VCI Solutions are vital to our continued success, and our ability to support local families in need,” said Schimmel. “We are grateful for all the people who join us to help families achieve their dream of a simple, decent, affordable home.”



