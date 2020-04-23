VCC, Discovery Collaborate on Social-Distance Production of ‘Find Love Live’

PALISADES, N.Y.—The Video Call Center and Discovery Inc. are continuing their partnership and are working together on a new socially-distant live, late-night series on TLC, “Find Love Live.”

VCC has announced that its contract with Discovery, which began in 2017, has been extended. This will enable Discovery to expand upon the VCC video caller-based production platform and production services that are currently being used to help create content for programs like “After the Catch” and “90 Day Fiancé” during the current coronavirus pandemic.

VCC will also be a key resource for the new show “Find Love Live.” The live show will utilize VCC’s location-agnostic video call production capabilities to keep with social distancing safety protocols. The show will feature an in-studio host, but the rest of the cast, special guests and audience members will join the show via a live remote connection from VCC’s platform and be supported by VCC’s call production staff, all working from their own homes and using specialized remote systems.

VCC says that its lag-free, two-way communication capabilities will enable show participants to see and hear each other in real time. Participants only need a smartphone or other internet-connected device to join, says VCC.

A new VCC technology that will be used for “Find Love Live” is the VCC Caller Queue system. Caller Queue recruits, screens and prepares members of the live viewing audience to appear on-air as prospective daters, with help from VCC call producers to get ready for air. Producers can sort and filter potential participants in Caller Queue. Participants are also able to complete release forms through the platform prior to participating.

“Even before the pandemic, the complexity and number of remotes required for the show meant we likely could not do this show without our partners at the VCC,” said Jason Cooper, executive in charge of production at Discovery Studios.

PLUS: CBS' 'All Rise' to Virtually Produce New Episode

“These are challenging times and we are thankful for the opportunity to continue to help discovery innovate, both in terms of what viewers see on-air and the creative production that takes place behind the scenes,” said Larry Thaler, VCC CEO. “Together we can continue to push new boundaries, increasing the number of simultaneous remotes and holding them at high quality for as long as 16 hours, all to enable the producers to achieve the very best results.”

“Find Love Live” will debut on May 10 at 11 p.m. ET.