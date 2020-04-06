CBS’ ‘All Rise’ to Virtually Produce New Episode

LOS ANGELES—“All Rise” is preparing for a virtual production to create a new episode during, and which specifically focuses on, the current coronavirus pandemic.

“All Rise,” a CBS first-year scripted drama, has written an episode that would see the main character, Judge Lola Carmichael, played by Simone Missick, virtually preside over a bench trial. The show’s production will also go virtual, as footage for the show will be captured through FaceTime, WebEx, Zoom and other social media and online technology.

In addition to the virtual trial, the episode will show characters dealing with the “new normal” of social distancing and how the criminal justice system is being impacted as well.

The virtual footage will be shot in each of the series regular’s homes. Producers say they will use VFX to create necessary backgrounds. A single cinematographer, meanwhile, will operate from a vehicle to capture exterior footage of the current environment of Los Angeles streets.

CBS says that the entire episode will be shot abiding by social distancing rules. Michael Robin, an “All Rise” executive producer, will direct the episode.

“It’s a unique chance for our ‘All Rise’ family to band together—in our different homes, even cities—to tell a story about resilience, justice and the power of community,” said Greg Spottiswood, executive producer.

Most television series productions have been forced to suspend production due to coronavirus, though late-night talk shows have also begun airing episodes using video conferencing technology.

The episode of “All Rise” is scheduled to air on CBS on Monday, May 4, at 9 p.m.