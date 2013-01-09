VBrick Announces Winners of the Student Video Contest

HERNDON, VA. -- Enterprise IP video provider VBrick Systems announced the winners of its second Student Video Contest. Once again, the contest attracted submissions from across the country, with participating students ranging from elementary to high school age. The Student Video Contest showcases the creative ways schools are using video to change the learning experience, leveraging the talent of today ’s video-savvy students. The winners, per category, are:



Best Morning Announcement, Grades K-8 - Santo Niño Elementary School - Laredo, Texas

Best Morning Announcement, Grades 9-12 - Northwest High School - Justin, Texas

Your School's Video Story, Grades K-8 - Vista Murrieta High School - Murrieta, Calif.

Your School's Video Story, Grades 9-12 - David Crockett Middle School - Richmond, Texas

Teaching Tool, Grades K-8 - Austin Middle School - Irving, Texas



Honorable Mentions

Morning Announcement, Grades K-8 - Colony Meadows Elementary School - Sugar Land, Texas

Morning Announcement, Grades 9-12 - Manchester High School - Manchester, Conn.



The winning videos can be viewed at the VBrick website.



“We would like to thank all the students for sharing their talent and for taking the time to produce so many creative videos. We ’d also like to thank the teachers and administrators for embracing this contest to ensure education is more relevant and effective through the use of video technology. We are continually impressed by the professionalism of the submissions; congratulations to the winners and schools that received honorable mentions, ” said Mike Benson, vice president of Educational Sales at VBrick.



One of the contest categories failed to generate a sufficient number of entries. Consequently, VBrick has decided to donate the prize (a video camera) to its neighbors in Newtown, Conn. Since many of its staff members live near Newtown, the company said it “wanted to offer this small gift as a way to help the school to share some new memories after such tragic events. ”