Valari Dobson Staab Promoted to Chairman, NBCUniversal Local

NEW YORK—NBCUniversal has announced that Valari Dobson Staab has been promoted to chairman, NBCUniversal Local.

The promotion means that Staab becomes the first chairman for NBCUniversal Local. It includes the NBC Owned Television Stations, the NBC Sports Regional Networks and the Telemundo Station Group.

“Valari is an outstanding, innovative leader with a proven track record of success,” said Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming in a statement. “She has transformed our local business and is a valuable part of the NBCU management team.”

A broadcast veteran with more than 35 years of experience, Staab joined NBCUniversal in 2011 as president of the NBC Owned Television Stations group and quickly strengthened the stations’ news capabilities with the expansion or addition of investigative units, the division said.

Two years later, she acquired oversight of the Telemundo owned stations and used NBCUniversal’s investment in its stations to transform all NBC/Telemundo owned stations to the multiplatform local news providers they are today. Earlier this month, NBC stations announced the launch of their streaming news channels on Peacock while Telemundo stations in key markets prepare to launch their very own streaming news channels later this year.

Last year, NBC’s Regional Sports Networks were integrated with the NBC/Telemundo owned stations helping to create the only network-owned local media division that can deliver audiences the very best in local sports, news and weather in English and Spanish and across any screen and multiple platforms. The Regional Sports Networks plan to debut their own direct-to-consumer products later this year.

Amidst a pandemic, Staab helped the division usher in a new era of innovation in storytelling with the launch of NBCLX, a TV/streaming network designed to reach the next generation of local news audiences. Today, NBCLX serves as a hub for storytelling innovation that is helping the network and stations reach Adults 18-45, NBCU Local reported.

The division also introduced NBC Spot On to the marketplace in early 2020, an advanced video advertising business for local/regional CTV and OTT advertisers that has helped to boost advertisers' reach with their intended audiences.

Staab has received numerous accolades for her work at NBCUniversal. She was named a 2022 NATPE Iris Award recipient, “Broadcaster of the Year” for 2016 by Broadcasting + Cable and Distinguished Alumni by the University of Texas at Tyler. The groups that she oversees have also been recognized with industry honors. Broadcasting + Cable selected NBCUniversal Local as “Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year” for 2021 while TVNewsCheck named the division “Station Group of The Year” in 2020. In addition, Broadcasting + Cable chose the Telemundo Station Group as “Station Group of the Year” in 2017 for the stations’ work to super serve Spanish-speaking audiences across the country and Puerto Rico.

Before joining NBCUniversal, Staab primarily worked at the ABC Owned Television Stations, where she served in a variety of roles in general management, research and creative services across several markets including KGO in the San Francisco Bay Area. Before her time with the ABC Owned Television Stations, Staab worked in marketing and research for KPRC in Houston and KLTV in Tyler, Texas, where she started her broadcast career as a college student.

She currently serves on the boards of the NBCUniversal Foundation, Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) and the Broadcasters Foundation of America. Her commitment to local communities includes her long-time support of the United Way and helping the NBC/Telemundo stations expand their Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign to a nationwide effort.