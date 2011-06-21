Vaddio Intros ClearView HD PTZ Camera



NEW HOPE, MINN.: Vaddio, a manufacturer and distributor of specialty pan/tilt/zoom cameras, unveiled its ClearView HD-19 high definition PTZ camera with SmartShot technology.



The ClearView HD-19 is equipped with a 19x optical zoom lens and is built around a 1.3 megapixel, 1/3-Type Sony Exmor high-speed, low-noise CMOS image sensor. Integrated SmartShot technology with adjustable image processing provides end-user control of advanced imaging digital signal processor functions such as auto white balance, iris, and automatic gain control. The ClearView HD-19 also has image stabilization.



Outputs include component HD in 1080p, 1080i or 720p and simultaneous SD video in 480i. SDI is also available with an optional slot card. Control runs via VISCA command protocol or the IR remote that is supplied. Slip-clutch robotics enhance system performance with smooth pan/tilt operation for accurate camera movement and control. Minimum illumination is rated at 0.7 lux for extremely low-lit areas.



The HD-19 can be configured as a short range, DVI/HDMI or CCU system. The SR system provides power to the camera; DVI/HDMI provides video back to the quick-connect SR up to 100 feet over a single CAT-5 cable. Both the SR and CCU versions use the EZ-Port on the back of the camera. With an additional CCU EZIM card, video and control can be run up to 500 feet over CAT-5 cable. In addition, the CCU allows the user adjustable red and blue gain, pedestal, gamma, chroma, knee, iris and gain and allows up to three scene settings to be stored in the CCU. An optional SDI card is also available.



