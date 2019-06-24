V-NOVA Joins ATSC

LONDON—V-NOVA, developer of PERSEUS Plus compression used for video distribution, has joined the Advanced Television Systems Committee, the company announced today.

“Joining the ATSC further strengthens one of our primary missions, which is to work extremely closely with all leading standard bodies and industry peers to drive the innovation and adoption of next-generation video and imaging compression technologies,” said company CEO and co-founder Guido Meardi.

PERSEUS Plus compression enhances visual quality and computational performance of existing codecs, including AVC/H.264, HEVC, VP9 and one day AV1, according to the company.

Existing players and set-top-boxes can be software updated to support an enhancement with PERSEUS Plus, the company said.

“In combination with our active work with MPEG and SMPTE, we’re excited to collaborate intensely with the ATSC group to advance terrestrial digital television broadcasting and media services [namely ATSC 3.0],” he said.

The Next Gen TV standard was designed specifically to take advantage of continuous technology development and to incorporate new enhancements as they become available. “We intend to contribute greatly towards this future innovation and help the group to deliver ever-improving experiences for viewers,” Meardi added.

More information is available on the company’s website.

For a comprehensive source of TV Technology’s ATSC 3.0 coverage, see ourATSC3 silo.