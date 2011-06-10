Utah Scientific FLEXes its Muscles



SALT LAKE CITY, Utah: Utah Scientific announced the availability of its award-winning FLEX I/O signal module as an add-on to their line of UTAH-400 routers.



With the FLEX I/O, users are able to configure their systems to implement coax and fiber I/O port-by-port instead of block-by-block as well as adjust the configurations as their requirements change with minimal hassle.



The unit is housed in a single rack unit and supports numerous electrical and optical signal types. The FLEX can support up to four signal modules, each able to support four independent channels, offering up to 16 channels of conversion.



"An increasing number of media operations are using fiber optic connectivity in conjunction with more traditional coaxial cable, which adds to their need for flexibility in signal routing," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific, in a press release. "With FLEX I/O, the broadcaster or other user enjoys enhanced ability to customize the use of signals according to the specific needs of a given application."



The Utah Scientific FLEX I/O module premiered at this year’s NAB Show and received a TV Technology STAR Award.



