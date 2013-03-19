Utah Scientific Announces 4K Routing Switcher

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Scientific announced a major extension of the Utah-100/UDS routing switcher family with a new range of routing switchers offering 6 Gbps UHD-SDI signal capabilities to support new 4K signal formats (both single- and multi-link) used in ultra-high-definition TV production. The 6 Gbps UHD-SDI solutions will provide twice the density--at half the power)--and outstanding performance at a substantially lower cost than competitive 3 Gbps multi-link solutions.



Utah says its 100/UDS 4K routers are available in 32x32, 64x64, and 144x144 matrix sizes, and they offer the same control options as the successful Utah-100/UDS routers introduced in 2012. Complementing the new 4K routers will be a 4K signal-processing module that provides multiplexing and demultiplexing of 1.5 and 3 Gbps streams to and from the 6 Gbps format.



This modular system is based on I/O modules with 16 ports, interconnected by a crosspoint fabric that allows any input signal to feed any number of output ports. For mixed-signal applications, the new 4K routers can also be fitted with 3G cards from the Utah-100/UDS family, providing a full range of connectivity options including coax, fiber, IP-video, and DVI/HDMI interfaces.



The Utah-100/UDS 4K routers are controlled and monitored through a built-in Web interface that allows users to operate the system from a Web browser for local or remote control. Hardware control panels and an iPad app are also available to control the routers.

Utah Scientific will demo the new routers at Booth #N4607 at the NAB Show, April 6-11 in Las Vegas.