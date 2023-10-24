Utah Jazz Expand Broadcast Footprint

SALT LAKE CITY—In the runup to the start of their NBA season, the Utah Jazz have announced that they’ve expanded access to their NBA games to an additional 3 million fans in Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, and Wyoming.

The Jazz previously announced that 3.3+ million Utahns would have access to Utah Jazz games via Sinclair’s KJZZ and its Jazz+ streaming service.

With an expanded agreement with Sinclair, the Jazz will now deliver games to an additional three million potential fans across all of Idaho and Montana and parts of Oregon, Wyoming, and Washington through a new KJZZ feed on fuboTV.

The Utah Jazz are also opening access to Jazz+ in these markets, catering to fans who want 24/7 access to the team, both on and off the court, as well as the ability to watch broadcasts in Spanish.

“The Utah Jazz are all in on providing the best possible experiences to ensure that our fanbase feels immersed in every minute of the action - even when they are cheering on the team hundreds of miles away from Delta Center,” said Ryan Smith, chairman of Smith Entertainment Group and governor of the Utah Jazz. “Our broadcast strategy is an evolution. We deliberately designed our new approach so we can be nimble and form deals like these most recent outer market agreements that allow us to reach a wider base of fans through every available platform. It’s a great time to be a Jazz fan, and we are excited to reach six million potential fans across six states heading into our 50th season.”

In addition, through a new deal with Root Sports, access to Jazz games for fans in Montana, as well as in most parts of Idaho, eastern Washington, and eastern Oregon, will continue in high definition through their Root Sports subscription, with games subject to Root Sports programming conflicts and game availability. Root Sports is available through nearly all TV providers in the regional market.

Fans in the team’s local broadcast footprint – which includes all 3.3 million plus Utahns as well as most fans who live in the remaining areas of Idaho and Wyoming that are within 150 miles of Delta Center – are able to watch Jazz games on local TV station KJZZ, channel 14, “The Home of the Utah Jazz,” via an over-the-air antenna or through local cable and satellite providers that carry KJZZ. They can also subscribe to Jazz+ to benefit from the convenience and flexibility of catching every minute of Utah Jazz action at home or on the go.

Fans in Utah, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming can visit utahjazz.com/broadcast to identify all available viewing options by plugging in their zip code.

Annual and monthly subscriptions to Jazz+, priced at $125.50 and $15.50, respectively, are available now at utahjazz.com/jazzplus. A pay-per-view (PPV) option offering single-game purchases starting at $5, launches on Oct. 25.