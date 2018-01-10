Use This Email to Contact Enforcement Bureau
WASHINGTON—Effective Jan. 9, the FCC Enforcement Bureau has created a new general email address to use when responding to an enforcement action originating from a field office.
If you need to respond to an action, you should now email field@fcc.gov, rather than the individual three regions, according to the announcement.
This applies to new enforcement actions and will be reflected in the documents sent by the Enforcement Bureau.
