Trending

Use This Email to Contact Enforcement Bureau

WASHINGTON—Effective Jan. 9, the FCC Enforcement Bureau has created a new general email address to use when responding to an enforcement action originating from a field office.

If you need to respond to an action, you should now email field@fcc.gov, rather than the individual three regions, according to the announcement.

This applies to new enforcement actions and will be reflected in the documents sent by the Enforcement Bureau.