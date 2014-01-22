Update: 4K Zone NOT Coming to 2014 NAB Show

UPDATE: The 4K Zone has been cancelled, according to Insight Media’s website.



NORWALK, CONN.— Insight Media and NAB Show have partnered to produce the 4K Zone at the 2014 NAB Show.



The new feature will be located in the North Hall and consist of exhibits, special structured demo areas and a stage for educational presentations about the 4K/Ultra High Definition supply chain. The 4K Zone will be open during regular exhibit hall hours, April 7-10.



“The 4K Zone at NAB Show will be a destination area for anyone interested in learning about, buying or selling UHD products and services,” said Insight Media President Chris Chinnock, who is also the organizer of the 4K Zone. “In addition, the zone will feature state-of-the-art demonstrations aimed at illustrating the maturity of needed components and technologies, and showcasing the future of these products and systems. Finally, the pavilion’s 4K Stage will offer an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the entire 4K/UHD ecosystem from the experts who are building it.”



“At the 2013 NAB Show, 4K was the most widely-covered and talked-about technology trends of the show,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. “I expect 2014 to be no different, which is why our partnership with Insight Media is particularly timely and relevant. The 4K Zone, with its exhibits and educational offering, is sure to be a popular destination for attendees.”



Exhibition space will be offered in 10'x10' and 6'x6' spaces. The pavilion will be subdivided into four focus areas: acquisition, transport, edit and post, as well as 4K in the home.



The 4K Zone will also present structured demos, featuring multiple companies presenting the content under uniform presentation conditions and with common objectives. These demos will be developed in cooperation with the companies that wish to participate. Some of the themes under consideration include: encode/decode, transport, image quality and up/downconversion.



The 4K Stage also offers an opportunity for attendees to hear educational presentations. Those interested in presenting should send their ideas to Insight Media for consideration. chris@insightmedia.info