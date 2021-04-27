Univision’s TUDN Powers Liga MX Data-Driven Graphics With Chyron, Hego, TRACAB

MELVILLE, N.Y., & MIAMI—Chyron, Hego and TRACAB are working jointly with Univision's sports division TUDN and the multimedia sports brand of Univision Communications to provide real-time capture and visualization of soccer player tracking data for its broadcasts of Liga MX, the top division of Mexico's professional soccer league system.

Hego is providing operations and production services using TRACAB's tracking technology along with Chyron's PRIME, Virtual Placement and Paint solutions to create and deliver sponsored and branded data-driven graphics in real time, as well as virtual ad insertion and state-of-the-art telestration.

"With the addition of real-time capture of player tracking data, we are able to enrich the viewing experience for our fans, plus provide new opportunities for our brand partners in our Liga MX broadcasts," said Miguel Angel Garcia, senior vice president of live events, Univision. "We've been pleased with how Chyron and TRACAB's high-performance solution seamlessly integrates into our system, and with Hego's expertise in translating real-time data into compelling elements of the match narrative. We're excited to elevate the experience for our fanáticos in innovative and new ways."

Despite facing the challenges of COVID-related restrictions and working across multiple languages and countries, Hego deployed the solution and trained operations teams for four key stadiums, including Estadio Azteca, Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Estadio Nemesio Díez, and Universitario, as well as production centers in Mexico City and Miami in 10 weeks.

Hego’s end-to-end managed services extends from acquisition of tracking data through delivery of that content to broadcast. Data-driven graphics inserted into the broadcast supply key metrics, highlight player positioning and movement and use dynamic markers, lines, shading, heat maps, labels and more to give viewers an in-depth understanding of performance and strategies, the company said.

Using its new SOLO flypack solution, which incorporates TRACAB technology and Chyron graphics solutions, Hego will have the ability to use this player tracking and data-driven graphics creation model mobile for future matches played from a variety of venues, it said.

"Through Hego, TRACAB, and Chyron, we are able to offer a unique solution for bringing striking data-driven visuals to live sports broadcasts, and it's exciting to see TUDN put this solution into play," said Ariel Garcia, CEO of the three brands.